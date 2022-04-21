Nketiah comes good and believes Top Four race is back on

Arsenal’s surprise hero last night in our incredible 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge was the young striker Eddie Nketiah, who hadn’t scored a League goal all season, although to be fair he was usually only given substitute appearances.

But against Chelsea he was preferred in the starting spot to Lacazette last night, and despite fans reservations he showed supreme calmness when taking advantage of a defender’s error to beat Mendy easily when one on one, and his second was a poachers goal, which is his forte when given the chance.

The youngstter, whose contract ends this June, is full of belief that the Top Four spot is still up for grabs, and the Gunners are very much still in the hunt. “We’re going to go for it,” he told Arsenal.com. “We want to push and give everything these last six weeks or however long is left and I think we’re right in race and we believe in ourselves, we want to do it for the fans, so we’re going to give it our all until the end of the season.”

After three defeats in a row, Arsenal needed a massive confidence boost which will have got from last night, especially as have to face another Top Four rival at the weekend. Man United lost badly to Liverpool before our win at Chelsea, so Eddie thinks that now gives us the advantage. “In a London derby, against a big team like Chelsea to get the three points is amazing, and I think it’s going to give us confidence going into the game on the weekend.”

Another Cup Final in the race for Top Four coming up!

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…