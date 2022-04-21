Nketiah comes good and believes Top Four race is back on

Arsenal’s surprise hero last night in our incredible 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge was the young striker Eddie Nketiah, who hadn’t scored a League goal all season, although to be fair he was usually only given substitute appearances.
But against Chelsea he was preferred in the starting spot to Lacazette last night, and despite fans reservations he showed supreme calmness when taking advantage of a defender’s error to beat Mendy easily when one on one, and his second was a poachers goal, which is his forte when given the chance.
The youngstter, whose contract ends this June, is full of belief that the Top Four spot is still up for grabs, and the Gunners are very much still in the hunt. “We’re going to go for it,” he told Arsenal.com. “We want to push and give everything these last six weeks or however long is left and I think we’re right in race and we believe in ourselves, we want to do it for the fans, so we’re going to give it our all until the end of the season.”
After three defeats in a row, Arsenal needed a massive confidence boost which will have got from last night, especially as have to face another Top Four rival at the weekend. Man United lost badly to Liverpool before our win at Chelsea, so Eddie thinks that now gives us the advantage. “In a London derby, against a big team like Chelsea to get the three points is amazing, and I think it’s going to give us confidence going into the game on the weekend.”
Another Cup Final in the race for Top Four coming up!
VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…
Well done Eddie, super poaching lets hope you can prove it wasn’t a flash in the pan and can give us more.
IncrEDDIEble!!!
What is the differnce between Romelu Lukaku and Eddie Nketiah?
Answer. 90mill 🙂
Eddie Nketiah averages two PL goals a season and got his entire seasons quota against the CL holders in their back yard the club that let him go as a youth. I’d like to think Eddie was sharp, skilfull and devastating? But honestly both Eddie’s goals came on the back of horrendous Chelsea defending. At the other end Chelsea much vaunted attack spurned at least 7 easy chances. For me despite the scoreline and the understandable euphoria and the spirit the team showed Arsenal were actually very poor but Chelsea on the day just happened to be even worse. Now we face Man U. Two sides in diabolical form yet still unbelievably in with a chance of CL. United come after a battering by Liverpool in second gear. This is a season defining moment for both clubs. United comes as a dangerous , wounded, humiliated underdog under all sorts of pressure from their demanding fans. It’s a situation which worries me. Will the pressure of expectation get to us? Also could Cristiano’s return be the emotional X factor which ignites the rabble that United have become? Or will Eddie provide the goals to drive Arsenal back to top four favouritism? Because of that expected pressure I would not be surprised in the least if Arteta starts Lacazette and brings Eddie from the bench. A truly fascinating game in prospect