Nketiah discusses how he reacted to his first England call-up

Eddie Nketiah’s inclusion in the England squad for their upcoming international matches marks a surprising turn of events for the young striker, especially considering that he was on the verge of declaring for Ghana.

Nketiah has had a remarkable journey in his career, starting as a prolific goal-scorer for the England youth teams and showcasing his talents in the Arsenal academy. However, when he initially made the transition to senior men’s football at Arsenal, he struggled to make a significant impact and was even rumoured to be departing the club.

Despite the challenges he faced, Arsenal decided to retain Nketiah, and he has since developed into one of the club’s standout players when given the opportunity to play.

Gareth Southgate, the England national team manager, has a reputation for scouting and selecting the country’s top talents, and Nketiah’s recent call-up to the England squad reflects the faith Southgate has in his abilities.

Speaking about his reaction to the call, Nketiah said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It was quite an emotional moment, to be fair.

‘I’m not really one to get too emotional but part of my body just went numb. It was so nice to get that call and text and to see it announced officially.

‘My family are all proud of me, my dad, my mum, my two sisters. They’ve been so supportive of me, taking me to every game and training session. My dad travelled for my first England under-19s game all the way to Qatar.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has earned this call up and it will motivate him to perform even better for Arsenal.

Playing for England is a big deal, considering the quality of players the country has, but we expect him to do well on the international stage.

