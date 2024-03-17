Nketiah explains why his teammate is the best defender in the league

Eddie Nketiah is convinced Gabriel Magalhaes is the best defender in the Premier League now because of the fine work he does at the back and in the opposition box.

Magalhaes has been a solid player in the Gunner’s defence, and the defender has formed an unbreakable partnership at the back with William Saliba.

The Frenchman gets a lot of praise even when Gabriel has a good game and scores, but the Brazilian seems to get the recognition he deserves from his teammates.

Nketiah was speaking to Sky Sports, and the striker was asked who he thought was the best defender in the Premier League at the moment.

He named Gabriel and explained:

“You have to look at what he’s doing at the moment man, how well we’re defending at the back, how much of a threat he is in the opposing box as well.

“So important, he’s chipping in with a lot of goals, scoring quite a lot, so for me his aggression in his duels, and we see him every day, how aggressive he is, he trains like how he plays.”

Gabriel deserves more credit than he gets for his contributions to Arsenal’s success, but Saliba will probably always get more praise than the Brazilian.

We hope he keeps scoring and performing well as we look to win the league.

