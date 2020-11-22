Nketiah has no hard feelings despite “difficult time” at Leeds

Eddie Nketiah broke into the Arsenal first team as a precocious wonderkid with an eye for a goal. He was very impressive in the pre-season games ahead of the last campaign, scoring 4 goals in the friendly games, but once the season started he was having trouble getting many chances in our star-studded front line.

It was agreed that he would go to Leeds United to get regular game time and to help in their quest to regain Premier League football, but despite scoring 5 goals when given a chance, Bielsa continued to pick Patrick Bamford as his first-choice Number 9. So he was recalled to the Arsenal bench last Xmas when it was obvious his loan period was not going to plan.

“It was very frustrating,” Nketiah told The Athletic. “I’d played quite well whenever I’d come on or started and felt I was in good form. That was a difficult time, but those things are going to happen in your career, so it was good to deal with it at a young age and learn how to get past it.

“There was no fall-out with the manager or anyone else, I had a wonderful time there and met a lot of lovely people.

“It was nice to feel my contributions were thought of. I sent them all congratulations when they came up. It’s so good to see them back in the Premier League.”

This season, Nketiah was kept at Arsenal and yet again most of his appearances have come from the bench, but he is quickly becoming a first team regular and will hopefully get a run of starts in the side soon so he can regain his prolific scoring abilities…