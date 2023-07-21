Nketiah insists he will not accept bench role at the Emirates

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is determined not to settle for a role as a benchwarmer at the Emirates Stadium. The striker is facing increased competition for a starting position following the arrival of Kai Havertz, who adds to the team’s attacking options.

Folarin Balogun has also returned from a successful loan spell at Reims and might remain at Arsenal, further adding to the competition for Nketiah. While Havertz is primarily a midfielder, his versatility as a player has seen him play as a striker during his time at Chelsea, which could potentially impact Nketiah’s chances in that role at Arsenal.

Despite the competition, Nketiah had signed a new long-term contract before the start of the previous season, demonstrating his commitment to the club. However, he is eager to ensure he gets regular playing time despite the increased competition. As the season approaches, Nketiah might find himself lower in the pecking order among the club’s strikers, making it even more crucial for him to work hard and fight for his spot in the starting lineup.

Speaking about a possible bench role, the striker said as quoted by Leeds Live:

“No, I don’t think I have accepted that and I will never accept that.

“That’s not my mentality. That’s not why I signed here to sit and be second best. I want to be the best. I want to play and that’s the mentality I have. I realise I might not play every game and that’s the coach’s decision but it’s never going to be my mentality to accept not playing.

“I am going to always push in training to get opportunities to show why I think I should be playing and to give the manager a headache. Most players should have that mentality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah did well to earn his new contract at the club, but the striker may struggle to get game time next season.

If he wants to play often, he may have to consider leaving the Emirates on loan for some months, so he can prove he has what it takes to shine in England.

