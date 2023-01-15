Nketiah insists he wishes Jesus a quick recovery

Eddie Nketiah has enjoyed a good run in the Arsenal team over the last few weeks, thanks to the injury Gabriel Jesus suffered during the World Cup in Qatar.

The Englishman has waited all season for his chance and has taken it in the last few games to show he can deliver when relied on.

Jesus could be out for two more months and his return means Nketiah will be relegated to the bench again, which should worry the striker.

However, the England youth record goal-scorer insists he wishes his teammate a quick recovery from his injury hell.

He tells Arsenal Media:

“First of all, I wish him a very speedy recovery! We want [Jesus] back and we need him back for the team. For myself, I just go game by game. I know what I can do. I know what I can bring to the team.

“It’s just about working hard and giving my all to be able to contribute and help the boys. That’s all I look for and then obviously the future will look after itself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need Jesus and Nketiah to be fit at all times to get even more from our attacking play because they are different players who offer us something unique.

If opponents become familiar with the players we use in each spot, we will be easier to defend against.

But when we have options, a simple substitution could alter our game and destabilise our opponents.

