Nketiah is a “player of quality” but he’ll never be the main centre-forward for Arsenal

Alan Shearer believes that Eddie Nketiah will never be Mikel Arteta’s primary attacker. Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, the former Newcastle legend heaped praise on Arsenal’s number 14, but still believes Nketiah is still merely a squad player and that he might stay that way.

He implies that Nketiah is not perfect to be the main man in attack but he recognizes that he has always been effective when asked to step in and lead the attack.

Shearer said on Match Of The Day: “He’s a good player to come in there, isn’t he?

“He’s unlikely ever to be the main man but you [Gary Lineker] are absolutely right.

“When you’re in a football club that’s challenging for the honors, you need players of quality to come in.

“He’s that, and he’ll always be a threat.”

Many would concur with Shearer’s assertion, and their case would be strengthened by the fact that, prior to his Sheffield hat trick, he had failed to score in ten games for both club and country; his most recent goal came in August.

In any case, Nketiah should just keep taking chances, hone his abilities, and who knows? With time and experience, he might develop into a premier attacker Mikel Arteta can rely on.

Arteta is expected to buy a top scorer for the following season; Nketiah may gain knowledge from the acquisition. It’s likely that Gabriel Jesus will have to deal with a position in the wings.

