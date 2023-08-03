Nketiah is ready to step up following Jesus injury

Eddie Nketiah insists he and his other Arsenal teammates will miss Gabriel Jesus, but they are ready to step up and get the job done now the Brazilian is injured.

Jesus is set to miss several weeks after suffering a new injury which is a major setback for the Gunners.

It does not seem like Arsenal would sign another striker to replace the Brazilian, which means Nketiah and Folarin Balogun must step up and provide the goals that the team needs.

It is a bad time to lose such an important player, but Nketiah says via the Daily Mail:

‘Yeah (I did answer doubts last season), but I don’t think I’m here to fill in for anyone. I’m here to play and contribute to the team, obviously, I believe in my abilities and I know I can contribute.

‘I just really enjoyed it (last season) and was able to improve myself. I played some really big games and I was able to help and contribute.

‘I pride myself on always being ready and whatever role the manager needs me to fill, I will always make sure I do my best so I can help the team — that’s what it’s all about.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Gabriel Jesus is a huge problem and we probably should consider signing a new striker.

We will play some games before the transfer window closes and if we do not get the goals from Nketiah and Balogun, the club must spend on a new striker.

This is very important if we want to end the campaign inside the top four or challenge for the league title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…