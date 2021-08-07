Nketiah joins Partey and Gabriel on Arsenal injury list

The season hasn’t even started yet but naturally Arsenal’s list of injured players is mounting quickly.

We only found out that Gabriel Magalhaes had sustained a knee injury when he was forced to pull out of Brazil’s Olympic squad before the competition even started. He won’t be very happy considering that his country got to the Final against Spain, and as I write they are just going into extra time after drawing 1-1 at Full Time. We still have no expected return date for the Brazilian but he certainly won’t be available for our first few League games.

Then we lost Thomas Partey to an ankle injury in our friendly Mind Series game against Chelsea. Having missed almost half of last season through injury we were hoping to get the talented Ghanaian international given a sustained run in the first team this season, but it seems that Partey will also be unavailable for our first few games as well.

Now we have just been informed by the official Arsenal website that our young striker Eddie Nketiah, who has scored some excellent goals in our pre-season friendlies, also received an ankle injury in the Chelsea game and is also not going to be ready to return to training for another four weeks.

There were rumours that he may have been sold this summer after Folarin Balogun was promoted to the Gunners first team squad, but this injury may have put a spanner in the works for now.

With Gabriel Martinelli still at the Olympics, he will also miss our first few games well, so we could be getting short of players.

Let us hope we don’t get any more injuries against Tottenham tomorrow…