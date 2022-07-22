Nketiah looking forward to more joint celebrations with Gabriel Jesus this season

Arsenal were trying desperately to persuade Gabriel Jesus to move to the Emirates long before Mikel Arteta persuaded Eddie Nketiah to sign a new contract this summer. It was thought that they would both be used as the central striker, but now they find themselves playing alongside each other in most of the Gunners pre-season games and this is likely to carry on as the season proper gets under way.

They both have the same ‘talking on the phone’ goal celebration, which could have been awkward, but when Nketiah scored the first goal against Orlando the two players came together to call each other in a joint celebration, and it seemed they planned the move ahead of the game.

Nketiah told Arsenal.com after the 3-1 victory: “Yeah, we had a little chat, we’ve been getting on really well,” he added.

“I enjoy playing with him and obviously we’ve got the same celebration so we said the next time one of us score, he called me last time, so I said we can do a little link up next time.

“Hopefully, we can continue to score goals and celebrate together.”

Right now, one of them has scored in every pre-season game and we have won all of them, and if they carry on like this (continuing with Chelsea this weekend), we could be watching this joint celebration on a very regular basis, and hopefully keep on winning!

