Nketiah misses out as three Arsenal players make England squad

It’s always a proud moment for a club when its players are selected for the national team, and Arsenal has reason to celebrate as Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice make the latest England squad for the November international window.

The Gunners continue to contribute some of England’s finest players, with Ramsdale, despite losing his first-team place at the Emirates, earning the trust of Gareth Southgate.

Rice, consistently performing at a high level in midfield, is a key asset for both Arsenal and the England national team. Saka, a mainstay in the team since breaking into the side just before Euro 2020, continues to showcase his talent on the international stage.

While Eddie Nketiah misses out, likely due to a recent injury, as reported on Arsenal Media these Arsenal players will aim to make a significant impact for England during the upcoming international window. The club will undoubtedly be proud of their contributions and hope for their return without any injuries.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our English players always do well for their country and it is a thing of pride for us to have at least three players being called to represent the nation.

