Nketiah named on list of Arsenal’s out of contract list

Arsenal have named their list of players who will be out of contract in the coming weeks, with Eddie Nketiah named alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

At present, we are set to go into new season without a senior striker with both Laca and Eddie on course to leave on free transfers.

The Frenchman has agreed to return to former club Lyon, while our young forward is still in talks with Arsenal over a new deal as confirmed on the club’s official website..

Nketiah finished the season as the first-choice option in attack, starring in wins over both Chelsea and Manchester United, but he may be worried about the prospect of losing his spot to a new arrival this summer.

Our priority has to be a new striker with Laca and Aubameyang both yet to be replaced. I hope we can persuade Eddie to stay on, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he decided he wasn’t willing to be the backuo to a new signing, although at present it appears that he is likely to sign a new deal.

Could the delay in signing his contract mean he is considering other offers too?

Patrick

