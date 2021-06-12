Nketiah names the team-mate who could outrun Aubameyang

Eddie Nketiah has claimed that Ainsley Maitland-Niles could outrun Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

AMN has spent the season out on loan with West Bromwich Albion this term, enjoying regular playing time in his preferred midfield role, and could well be leaving the club this summer.

The 23 year-old has seemingly failed to convince the Gunners hierarchy that he is deserving of playing in our midfield, and an exit this summer appears likely.

While he looks set to leave, he has just been named as one of Arsenal’s fastest players, with Eddie Nketiah claiming that Maitland-Niles would ‘usually’ outrun Aubameyang.

“Yeah, I would say Auba, but usually Ainsley,” Nketiah told Sky Sports YouTube. “He’s out on loan, but he’s up there as well I think. Auba vs Ainsley would be a good race I think.”

Nketiah is also linked with a potential exit this summer, although TheAthletic claimed that he was set to be offered a new contract, which would keep him tied to the club beyond his current deal which ends in 2022.

Could AMN’s speed prove to be an attractive selling point for Arsenal? Is it his speed that has previously convinced managers to use his talents at full-back?

Patrick