Nketiah not bothered about his future as he speaks from Arsenal’s pre-season camp

Eddie Nketiah has spoken about Arsenal’s preparations for the new season despite reports that the Gunners could sell him.

The striker is one of the players struggling to play under Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal gaffer trusts Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus above him in the pecking order.

Nketiah knows it will be tough for him to get game time again in the new campaign, and some reports suggest that he is open to leaving the Gunners if a good offer arrives.

For now, he continues to train with the team and has been involved in the pre-season camp.

While Arsenal waits for offers, Nketiah will keep preparing for the new campaign. He has now spoken about the preparations, not hinting that he is leaving.

“Pre-season is really good for a lot of the lads who haven’t trained or played with us that much to show what they can do,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“It gives people opportunities to show themselves and get fit, so hopefully they can take them.

“It’s a platform, even for us now, to make our mark and start playing games regularly and get fit. I think there are a lot of examples of players who did well in pre-season and gone on to play and have minutes in the first team, so it’s a really good chance.”

Nketiah should be eager to leave because he is at the age where he should be playing as often as possible for another top club.