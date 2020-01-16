Nketiah now staying at Arsenal – Should he play against Sheff Utd?

Nketiah to get his big chance against Sheffield United?

So, many JustArsenal writers have implored the Gunners to keep Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates rather than send him out on loan again, and it seems that Mikel Arteta has also been impressed with the 20 year-old in training and has decided to keep him at Arsenal for the rest of this season at least.

The BBC announced the news late last night…..

Forward Eddie Nketiah will stay at Arsenal for the rest of the season rather than go back out on loan. The 20-year-old was linked with a loan move to Championship side Bristol City after being recalled from a loan spell at Leeds United earlier this month. Nketiah only started two league games for Leeds, although he did score five goals in his spell at Elland Road.

Of course, Arteta could have blocked his departure due to the confirmed suspension of Aubameyang for the next three games, and with Lacazette not firing on all cylinders, perhaps Arteta thinks that Nketiah should be given a chance to step up in Auba’s absence.

There is no doubt that the 20 year-old is a natural goalscorer and he is now old enough to prove it at the highest level, so this decision makes perfect sense to me.

I don’t think Lacazette will be dropped in favour of Nketiah, but I do think Arteta will put him on the bench and maybe bring him on later when Laca is tiring, especially if the Frenchman doesn’t get on the scoresheet early.

What do you think?

Admin Pat