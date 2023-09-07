Nketiah praises Arsenal legend for helping him to develop

Eddie Nketiah has expressed his gratitude to Thierry Henry for his role in helping him develop as a striker. Nketiah, who has risen through the ranks at Arsenal, has become one of the club’s promising forwards.

Despite the possibility of leaving the club before the previous season, Nketiah chose to extend his contract and continue his journey with Arsenal. He has stepped up impressively in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus at the beginning of this season, and this has earned him a call-up to the recent England national team squad.

Nketiah has credited his development in part to the guidance and assistance he received from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. It’s clear that the mentorship and advice from such a revered figure in the world of football have been instrumental in Nketiah’s growth as a striker.

The England international said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Thierry has been magnificent for me.

‘I was coached by him as a first-year scholar at Arsenal at 16 and it was amazing – one of my best and most enjoyable seasons.

‘I was able to bounce ideas off him and he gave me a lot of confidence. Still to this day when I see him, he is still supportive and still really helpful.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is lucky to have had someone like Henry as a mentor and it is one reason we believe he could become an important player for the club in the future.

Nketiah has continued to develop well and we think he will reach a higher level where he would be considered one of the best in the country.

