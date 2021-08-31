Nketiah “relaxed” about his Arsenal future despite his contract running down

Eddie Nketiah is relaxed about his Arsenal future, according to Sky Sports as he enters the last months of his current deal.

The striker hasn’t played for Arsenal this season because of injury and he has seen Folarin Balogun get promoted into the first team to provide even more competition for a place.

The Gunners have given him a new deal, but he is not interested in signing it, neither does he look keen to leave them this summer.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth says the striker is relaxed about his future as he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in just three months or he wait until the summer when more options will open up for him.

He also claimed that Crystal Palace and an unnamed German club tried to sign the striker from the Gunners in this transfer window, but their efforts failed.

Sheth said on Sky Sports “This is one that has been rumbling on for the entire summer as well.

“Palace and an unnamed German club both tried to do a deal with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah, both failed to do the deal for Nketiah

“It means Eddie Nketiah at this stage is likely to stay at Arsenal beyond this transfer window.

“He is very relaxed about the situation though because he is entering the final year of his contract now, and he is three months away from effectively being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

“Or fail in that, wait until next summer and have plenty more options.

“So Eddie Nketiah likely to be staying unless there is a last minute offer from another club.”