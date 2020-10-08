Nketiah scores again but England couldn’t beat Andorra

Eddie’s heroics not enough for the win! by Shenel

The England U-21’s were in action last night, when they came face to face with an Andorra team that sit bottom of their group.

After six emphatic wins England dropped their first points in a shock draw and it seemed to be a tougher test then what it needed to be for the young England boys though which could be a sign of fatigue and game management.

England found themselves 2-1 up with 70 odd minutes to go, and looked to be heading for the three points, but a Ricard Fernandez goal got Andorra level with just over 15 minutes left to play. It was looking like a nervy ending for the young England lads, but Aidy Boothroyd called on Eddie Nketiah on 72 minutes and he did what he does best once called upon, he scored, and it only took him 10 minutes to do so once he entered the fray. The goal to put England 3-2 up and it looked like it was going to be enough, but Andorra never failed to give up, and it showed, when in the 91st minute defender Christian Garcia’s right footed shot from ended up in the back of the net. There was still time for a winner though as seven minutes had been added to the end of the game, but neither side could convert and both teams came away with a share of the spoils.

For England though it is now a matter of six wins and one draw in their last seven games of the tournament and who knows had Eddie started the match they may have ran out as winners, but getting a substitute appearance and one goal is not a bad way to stake a starting spot for the next match on Tuesday against Turkey, who currently sit fourth in their table.

Thank god for Eddie, though, because who knows, if he didn’t come on, they may not have got their third goal, and may have even been staring their first defeat in the face. Gooners?

