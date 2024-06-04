Eddie Nketiah finally set to leave Arsenal with Fulham and Palace leading the race

If the latest rumours about Eddie Nketiah are true, it’s definitely something to look forward to for the Gooners. Eddie Nketiah, a Hale End graduate, is to boost Mikel Arteta’s transfer budget due to his imminent departure from Arsenal.

Fulham, is reportedly prepared to splash out £30 million to acquire Eddie Nketiah for Marco Silva’s project at Craven Cottage this summer, according to the Sun,. However, the Silva-led team must act quickly to finalize this deal, given the competition for Nketiah’s services. Apparently, they’re expected to face some tough competition from opponents like Crystal Palace and Wolves. It’s kind of funny how the report suggests that Arsenal doesn’t necessarily have to sell Nketiah, but they’re still open to him leaving this summer as they get ready to sign Benjamin Sesko.

It would’ve been a great story if Nketiah had made it to Arsenal, but unfortunately, he didn’t quite manage to seize the striker position for himself. Despite having his fair share of chances, in 27 league games this season, he managed a mere five goals.

Arsenal is constantly being rumoured of bringing in a new striker, likely Benjamin Sesko, as reports suggest he will challenge Havertz for the No. 9 position. If Nketiah was to stick around, his opportunities to play would have been even more limited, but his leaving would be great for him.

At 25, he deserves the chance to play regularly instead of sitting on the bench. Furthermore, Arsenal could potentially benefit financially by raising up to £30 million. At £30 million, Arsenal should have no problem letting go of their No. 14. They’ll make a nice profit from his transfer fee and save £100k a week in wages.

