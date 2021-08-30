Nketiah set to stay after Crystal Palace give up on making a deal with Arsenal

It looks like it is going to be a long hard season for Eddie Nketiah as it looks like he will be staying on the Arsenal bench until January at least.

Mikel Arteta convinced Folarin Balogun to stay at the Emirates and sign a new contract, and the youngster has now joined the first team squad.

There were rumours that either Aubameyang or Lacazette could move on this summer, but it certainly won’t be the Gabonese hitman as Arteta said this weekend when asked about Aubameyang being sold before deadline day, and he replied: “I don’t know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here.”

There has been occasional rumours that Laca could be moved on, but there doesn’t seem to be much conviction behind any of them so far, and right now it looks like the pecking order will remain the same as the last campaign with Nketiah nowhere near the top.

Most of us here at JustArsenal expected Nketiah to be sold for his own good, but he suffered an injury which will keep him out of action for another couple of weeks. This could have put off any suitors, and now it is being reported that Crystal Palace have given up on reaching a deal with the Gunners…..

This blow for Nketiah comes after the news that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also lost out on a move away from Arsenal and has pleaded to be allowed to leave.

Is Nketiah going to be left in the same position?