Nketiah to Marseille even more unlikely as De Zerbi closes in on second striker deal

It appears that Eddie Nketiah’s move to Marseille won’t happen. Arsenal rejected the Ligue 1 side’s three offers for Nketiah. According to reports, the French side’s last bid was for around £23 million, while the Gunners believe their star is worth £30 million.

That said, at the end of last week, it emerged that the Gunners were looking to facilitate the Hale End graduate’s exit. According to David Ornstein, Arsenal were considering allowing the striker to join Marseille on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for around 30 million euros.

Well, the Roberto De Zerbi-led side appears to have shown no interest in closing the deal since its introduction, but why? While there was an expectation for the Ligue 1 side to sign Nketiah over the weekend, according to FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna, Marseille has made a strong bid for interesting Lens striker Élye Wahi. He mentions that the deal could be close as positions are getting closer with RC Lens.

Fabrice Hawkins, from RMCSport, is doubling down on Aouna’s claims, asserts that Olympique Marseille has agreed to pay Wahi 25 million euros plus add-ons. He asserts that all parties involved have confidence in the deal, and if nothing comes up, the player will move to Marseille.

🚨Marseille a accepté le principe d’un transfert sec et propose 25M€ + bonus pour Elye Wahi @RMCsport 🔹Les parties sont CONFIANTES ➡️ Sauf retournement de situation, l’attaquant va quitter Lens pour signer à Marseille ❗️ pic.twitter.com/sBgP4bMgUq — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 12, 2024

With agreement reached for the Ligue 1 striker, it’s likely that Nketiah’s move to Marseille will fall through. Roberto De Zerbi might end up recruiting two strikers, Wahi and Youssouf Mukouko (who they are also keen to sign), which may make it unnecessary for him to bring in a third striker.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…