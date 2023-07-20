Nketiah welcomes Balogun back at Arsenal “It’s great to have him back”

Nketiah sends message to Balogun amid transfer saga

In a recent interview, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah expressed his support and confidence in his teammate Folarin Balogun’s abilities.

As Balogun’s future at the club hangs in the air, with links to a potential transfer to Inter Milan, Nketiah has backed the young forward to shine during the pre-season tour.

The Englishman, who himself is a vital part of Arsenal’s attacking options, spoke highly of Balogun’s talent, describing him as a “really good player.” The 24-year-old forward believes that Balogun’s progress during his loan spell at Reims in Ligue 1, where he netted an impressive 21 goals, has not gone unnoticed by the Arsenal squad.

“We followed his progress last season. It’s great to have him back. Him and the other loan boys want to show their quality,” Nketiah stated.

Despite Inter Milan’s reported interest in Balogun as a potential alternative target to Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, the Gunners are holding firm on their stance.

The club have placed a significant valuation of around £50 million on the young striker, which could be a potential stumbling block for the Italian giants.

These Nketiah and Balogun arguments are so unnecessary…Both are staying and would perform 😤 pic.twitter.com/tq4j9Amsv4 — M'S MUKTAR (@ms_muktar16) July 14, 2023

Balogun, who is under contract with Arsenal until 2025, has already impressed during the team’s friendly against Nurnberg. With upcoming matches against strong opponents like the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, and Barcelona, he has a chance to further enhance his reputation and raise his stock in the transfer market.

While Arsenal ideally wants Balogun to remain in the Premier League, they remain open to a move, given the prospect of securing a substantial transfer fee for the promising striker.

As the pre-season progresses, all eyes will be on Balogun as he looks to make his mark and solidify his place in Arsenal’s future plans.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…