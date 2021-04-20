Nketiah will be more than happy to leave Arsenal reckons former Premier League star

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny says Eddie Nketiah will be happy to join West Ham as he continues to struggle for regular game time at Arsenal.

The England Under21 star started this campaign competing strongly with Alexandre Lacazette for the Arsenal striker position.

However, he has struggled for game time in recent months and looks set to leave the club in the summer.

Arsenal has an abundance of talents in their attack with Folarin Balogun also expected to sign a new deal.

Balogun has been in fine form for Arsenal’s youth teams and he looks set to replace Nketiah in the first-team squad.

With that in mind, the striker has been linked with a move away from Arsenal and one of the teams interested is West Ham.

The Hammers are flying high in the Premier League and looks set to gatecrash the top four party in an incredible campaign for David Moyes’ men.

Kenny thinks Nketiah would want to play for them because of how they are performing and the track record of Moyes with young players.

He told Football Insider correspondent Adam Williams: “You’d definitely rather play for West Ham than Arsenal at the moment.

“They lost at the weekend but they’re still in the race for Europe. But the way Arsenal are going, there’s no way they are going to get back into Europe.

“As it stands, you’d be looking at West Ham if he’s wanting to push himself and play at the top level.

“Moyes is a big factor in that. He has always given youth a chance and he’s one of those managers who can turn players around.”