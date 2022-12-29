Nketiah will fire Arsenal to the title with the right service reckons pundit

Eddie Nketiah has many doubters and a few more jumped on the bandwagon when Gabriel Jesus was injured at the World Cup.

The Gunners are now relying on the Englishman for goals while the Brazilian recovers and he showed he could deliver in the win over West Ham.

Nketiah troubled the Hammers and eventually got his goal as Arsenal restarted their season with a win and The Daily Mail’s Adam Shergold says he will keep scoring as long as he gets the right service.

He writes in his column:

“The way Nketiah took his goal against the Hammers was timely vindication for him personally and for Mikel Arteta’s faith.

“All he needs is service, to get in the right positions to finish as Bukayo Saka on the right and Gabriel Martinelli on the left supply the ammunition. The goals will come if he does that.”

Nketiah showed last season that he is a top talent and we can back him to keep performing well if he is given balls to score.

He knows this is a chance to stop Arsenal from buying another striker and trusting him instead and we expect him to take it.

As long as he keeps scoring when the transfer window reopens, we will add new men to other parts of our team instead.

