Nketiah’s future predicted with Balogun set for first team chances at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell says signing Folarin Balogun on to a new contract shows that Arsenal is probably planning to offload Eddie Nketiah this summer.

Mikel Arteta recalled Nketiah from a loan spell at Leeds United halfway through last season.

The Englishman initially got chances to impress and even benched Alexandre Lacazette for some Arsenal games.

He has been in fine goal-scoring form for the England Under21 national team, but he has struggled to establish himself at Arsenal and it seems his time is up now.

He was one reason why Balogun initially wanted to leave Arsenal because he is blocking the pathway to first-team football for the New York-born youngster.

Arsenal has now persuaded him to stay because he will get chances to play more for the first team next season.

Campbell is delighted that Balogun has signed a new deal with the club and says that means Nketiah will have to leave now because he expects Arteta to trust Balogun with more chances next season.

When asked by Football Insider for his initial thoughts on the contract announcement, Campbell said: “It’s massive, just superb news.

“I think next season he will have a big impact on the first team.

“There is going to be some change this summer and I think certain players will not be at the club, Nketiah being one.

“He gets the occasional game but really, that should be Balogun now and it will be next season. Signing Balogun down to a new long-term deal probably means the writing is on the wall for Eddie now.

“Balogun has got a big future ahead of him and I’m so glad it will be with Arsenal.”