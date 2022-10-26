No action to be taken after Henderson and Gabriel bust up

The FA has announced that no further action will be taken against Jordan Henderson because of his spat with Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players clashed in the second half of Arsenal’s 3-2 win against the Reds at the Emirates and other players were involved in the on-field drama that ensued.

The players from Liverpool were furious after Michael Oliver had awarded the Gunners a decisive penalty and cameras caught Henderson and Gabriel having a go at each other.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the FA interviewed six other players and are now satisfied that there is no case to answer after their investigation failed to provide anything tangible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a strange one with no one really knowing what was alleged etc or Gabriel’s feelings on the matter.

The Arsenal defender has continued to deliver for the team as they remain at the top of the league table.

That win against Liverpool was pivotal in our season because it gave our players a healthy dose of confidence to get even more victories and remain at the top of the EPL table.

Hopefully, the team will return to winning ways in its next league game after the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

