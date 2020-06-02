No Arsenal offer has been made to Aubameyang, but Gunners have plans

Sorting out the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might just be one of Arsenal’s top priorities this summer, but the Gunners haven’t made a new offer to him, according to Le10Sport.

The club captain is entering the final year of his current deal at the Emirates and he can start speaking to other clubs next January.

However, Arsenal wants to keep him beyond his current contract and the Gunners also don’t want to lose him for nothing next summer.

GetFranceFootball, citing L’Equipe claimed that the club has offered him a new contract to extend his stay with them, but that is being refuted by another report.

Le10sports claims that the Gunners have plans to make a new contract offer to the former Borussia Dortmund man, however, at the moment, no offered has been made to him by the North London side.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta wants the striker to be part of his team heading into the future and that the Gunners believe that the striker hasn’t closed the door on remaining an Arsenal player beyond his current contract.

Aubameyang has been arguably Arsenal’s most important player since he joined the team and he has scored 61 goals in 97 games for them already.