No Arsenal player hit double digit returns this term

Arsenal’s goal drought hits historic low as season ends in frustration. Arsenal ended their 2024–25 campaign with a 2–1 win against Southampton, finishing second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season. Martin Ødegaard sealed the victory with a late strike after Ross Stewart had cancelled out Kieran Tierney’s opener.

While fans enjoyed the thrilling final-day win, the season as a whole will be viewed as a missed opportunity. Arsenal concluded the campaign on 74 points, scoring 69 goals and conceding just 34, the best defensive record in the league.

Yet their goal tally remains a concern. In contrast to last season’s 91 goals, this year’s return was considerably lower. Ultimately, it was their lack of attacking firepower that cost them a genuine title challenge. Defensively, the numbers are solid, but up front, Arsenal simply fell short.

No Arsenal player hit double figures in the league

One stat perfectly captures the issue. For the first time in 99 seasons, no Arsenal player reached double figures in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz finished as top scorer with nine goals, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka managed eight and six respectively. Injuries undoubtedly played a role. Havertz was on nine goals when a hamstring injury in February ruled him out for three months. He returned for only two substitute appearances at the end of the season. Saka also missed a significant stretch with injury.

Still, it is a deeply worrying statistic. How can a team hope to win the Premier League without at least one player scoring ten goals or more?

A new striker must be the priority

The lack of an out-and-out striker has become Arsenal’s most obvious weakness. None of the current forward options managed to deliver consistently, and that absence of a clinical edge was felt throughout the campaign.

Arsenal’s supporters have shown remarkable patience, but the time for a serious signing up front has arrived. The Gunners have already been linked with Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, two strikers capable of providing the goals Arsenal desperately need.

If the club wants to bridge the gap to the title, securing a top-class centre-forward could be the difference between frustration and glory.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

