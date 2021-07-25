No Arsenal target can be as good as Emi Martinez

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone this summer, just one year after they allowed Emi Martinez to leave them for Aston Villa in a £20million move.

The Gunners kept faith with the calamitous Bernd Leno, but the German failed to take up his chance with some really terrible blunders last season.

His inconsistency and the poor performance of Alex Runarsson forced Arsenal to bring in Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in January.

The Gunners might now have to bring in another goalkeeper who can rival Leno for the first-team spot.

The Daily Mail says they want to bid £30m for Ramsdale from Sheffield United after his impressive form for them in the Premier League last season.

They could also sign Johnstone perhaps for a smaller fee, however, the same report states clearly that neither of them is as good as Martinez who has been in stunning form at Aston Villa.

The Gunners will spend significantly more to sign Ramsdale than they made from selling Martinez, yet the report insists Ramsdale’s numbers pale in comparison to that of the Argentinian.

It would be interesting to see which goalkeeper Arsenal ends up with at the end of this transfer window.