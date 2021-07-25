No Arsenal target can be as good as Emi Martinez

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone this summer, just one year after they allowed Emi Martinez to leave them for Aston Villa in a £20million move.
The Gunners kept faith with the calamitous Bernd Leno, but the German failed to take up his chance with some really terrible blunders last season.
His inconsistency and the poor performance of Alex Runarsson forced Arsenal to bring in Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in January.
The Gunners might now have to bring in another goalkeeper who can rival Leno for the first-team spot.
The Daily Mail says they want to bid £30m for Ramsdale from Sheffield United after his impressive form for them in the Premier League last season.
They could also sign Johnstone perhaps for a smaller fee, however, the same report states clearly that neither of them is as good as Martinez who has been in stunning form at Aston Villa.
The Gunners will spend significantly more to sign Ramsdale than they made from selling Martinez, yet the report insists Ramsdale’s numbers pale in comparison to that of the Argentinian.
It would be interesting to see which goalkeeper Arsenal ends up with at the end of this transfer window.
Leno is fine for this year, only need a capable backup.
Next year they can search for a starting keeper to replace Leno if they choose.
Midfield should be the number 1 priority at the moment. We aren’t close to rop 4, and I’d argue still a ways off from top 6.
Ramsdale at GK won’t even move the needle, however a quality partner for Partey is a difference maker.
Lokonga played well, but foolish to depend on him to start and get us back into top 6.
Hear Zakaria is available, better option and more versatile than Neves, not to mention cheaper with his 1 year left on contract.
Where would we have finished last season without Leno’s Howlers? He’s simply not good enough.
I thought we had a capable deputy in Ryan.Zakaria is top quality DM which we have been lacking for years.
Balanced response re’ Leno Durand.
Looking forward to next season, and see this very “cleverly “ framed headline.
If AFTV banged on like this, they would be accused of simply cashing in on festering negativity, being a cesspool and all sorts !
In HINDSIGHT an error may have been made …….. but can we move on ?
On the flip side of this articles headline – no player can seek an assurance from the manger re’ guaranteed playing time.
“Play me or I go” – bluff called I’m afraid.
Emi’s doing fine, personally I am so much more bothered about the coming season and the rest of our window – which will include a decent back up (and competition) for Leno.
AJ
Think we have more glaring needs than big spending on GK.
Emi is gone, tired of discussing that sale, time to move on.
Should be a laser focus on midfield. If we could get Zakaria for around £25 million, I would take Roma’s offer of £15 million for Xhaka.
Especially if we have £20 million to bid for Ramsdale. We get get Zakaria and backup keeper for that money plus Xhaka sale to Roma.
Question is, do Edu and Arteta like Zakaria, and is there a capable backup GK for around £8 million? Loan one for a year perhaps?
EMI wanted to be first choice so fair play,Leno may have had an off year by his standards but he’s still a class keeper,emi has had 1 good year,let’s not get carried away just yet,Ramsdale will give the same copetition answer emi did
To avoid making faulty conclusions, wrong decisions, or blunders -to be exact – people making decisions are taught to avoid the extremely dangerous concept of “garbage in, garbage out”. The description of Bernd Leno’s performance as “calamitous” fits perfectly into this dangerous practice; it is utter garbage, rubbish, poppycock – take your pick.
It seems we have lost our ability to be fair and reasonable in our assessment of players.
Hi Durand.
Keeper.
My theory was based around testing Newcastles resolve regarding Freddie Woodman.
We hold the cards here, in terms of them desperately wanting Willock and (somehow) fancying AMN.
Could business be done – seems unlikely as all points to Ramsdale, but we’ll see.
Woodman has been, and remains my favoured option for a few solid reasons.
However, his player of the season loan at Swansea seems to have put paid to any move for him ???
Midfields an interesting one.
Is it asking just too much of ESR to carry that 10 shirts all year ?
Maddison may not be as outlandish as it seems ! But I would hate to see ESR’ s progress stunted.
But yes, successful sides have at least 2 quality players for each shirt.
Free Partey to play purely box to box.
Bring in Bissouma, Sanchez or Neves to play deeper.
By the way, keep an eye on ASL being fast tracked.
Right back.
I had a new R/B coming in as nailed on.- and am still banking on this.
However, our lack of ability to sell and raise funds could lead us to cutting or cloth accordingly.
Cedric / chambers may feature here, whilst other areas are addressed.
White could also knock across to play here.
We watch the rest of the window with bated breath.
Martinez sale was a mistake but let’s move on. We almost all regret this. Mikel arteta probably regret it too but can’t say it publicly. That’s like that. Mistake was made but now they just have to see the future and see what is good for arsenal. Of course we will spend more now for equivalent or less quality but things can’t be reversed. Honestly, Ramsdale, if available for 25m should not be a bad signing. He is English, homegrown and with room to improve.
Isn’t this just the kind of thing that the recent article urging Arsenal fans to become supporters all about?
It is plain and simple to me – after nine years of being content to play second /third fiddle, he has one blinding three quarters of a season and THEN starts demanding the earth.
I don’t care if he is :was better than Leno, once a player believes he is bigger than the club, it’s time to say bye bye.
If he didn’t hace the guts to fight it out with Leno, then MA made the right decision.
Good luck to him at Villa and I hope he is successful – just remember this though…. including our worst season in decades, we STILL finished above them.
Let’s move on!!!!
In a nut shell Ken !
KEN, is it not the whole truth to say that it does not suit the clear anti MA agenda of those who wrongly blame him for calling the bluff of a long time deputy keeper who had the temerity to demand he be first choice!
No manager worth his salt will ever give in to this sort of arrogant player demand. He was right to call Martinez’s bluff and IMO THAT should be the end of it!
Once players start calling the shots instead of the manager, you might as well close the club!
We all know that the sale of Martinez was a horrendous mistake, and now Arsenal have to make that good, repair the damage etc. That means buying a good solid confident keeper, who won’t come cheap. £30m for an England international keeper is probably about right, certainly better than an ‘El Cheapo’ stopper from abroad, who might not settle.
Calamitous Leno !
Stunning form of Martinez !
Arsenal goals against last season
39
Aston Villa
46
The truth is we sold our best goalkeeper last season for the wrong fee, kept the lesser of the two, bought an awful deputy, got in a decent back up in January but now can’t get anywhere near a keeper as good for anywhere near the same price. Anyone who thinks that is the way to go are in denial of what is happening. RIP my Arsenal.