“No chance,” Campbell is confident Arsenal will not lose top player

Kieran Tierney is one of the finest left-backs in the world, so it is not a surprise that he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish side is a top European team and they have the power to lure any player.

Arsenal is still being rebuilt and it would be easy for any of their players to become tempted by a move there.

However, former Gunner, Kevin Campbell insists Tierney is not leaving the club this summer.

He maintains that the Scotsman is an important player for the club and they will refuse to sell him.

He tells Football Insider: “No chance, he’s going nowhere.

“He’s under contract at Arsenal. Arsenal are not going to sell.

“Arsenal are trying to build. I just can’t see Real Madrid coming in for Tierney. He’s performing brilliantly – and he’s next in line for the captaincy.

“If Lacazette leaves this summer, I think he will be the one Mikel Arteta calls upon to take over that job.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One way to show you have become a top club is to stop selling your best players.

We are rebuilding, but our journey will be interrupted if we keep losing our key men.

Tierney is the best left-back in our group now and a potential captain. It would be a huge blow to lose him regardless of the money we would make from his sale.

