No club has shown interest in player Arsenal agrees to loan out in January

Arsenal has agreed to loan out Folarin Balogun as he struggles to get playing time at the Emirates.

However, Fichajes.net reports that the striker has no suitor at the moment willing to take him on.

Balogun is the latest in the long list of players who have been developed at the Emirates, hoping to make a name for themselves at Arsenal.

The striker starred for the senior team in a few Europa League matches last season, but chances have been scarce in this campaign.

He is now better off being sent out on loan to another club that would trust him with more first-team minutes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Gunners shouldn’t be too focused on sending him out on loan to just about any club.

Instead, the focus should be on finding a team that plays similar to Arsenal, which can also trust him to be a starter.

That way, he would develop into being a useful player for the Gunners in the future.

A poor loan spell could have a serious negative effect on the 20-year-old’s career.

Arsenal will find clubs that fit these criteria. However, they would probably need to study his suitors and their proposals instead of accepting one in a rush.

Watch this week’s Just Arsenal Show – Video Analysis – Dan Smith rates the Arsenal players out of 10 this season