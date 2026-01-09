“No damage done,” Andy Townsend reacts to Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool

Arsenal dropped two points in their game against Liverpool last night in a contest they could easily have lost. The first half was dominated by the Gunners, who pressed aggressively and looked set to take control, leaving Liverpool fortunate to reach the interval without conceding. Arsenal’s intensity and movement created repeated openings, but the visitors managed to survive what was a sustained onslaught.
Liverpool fight back after half-time
The game changed significantly after the break, as Liverpool implemented tactical adjustments that clearly stemmed from instructions given by Arne Slot at half-time. The Reds pinned Arsenal deep in their own half for much of the second period, winning duels and second balls while restricting the home side’s attacking influence. Arsenal chased shadows, and even the substitutions intended to inject fresh energy failed to have the desired impact. Liverpool’s display in the second half demonstrated why they were able to win the Premier League last season, showing organisation, resilience and strategic discipline.
Despite dropping points, Arsenal’s position at the top of the table remains secure. Manchester City and Aston Villa also dropped two points in their respective matches on Wednesday night, meaning the Gunners have maintained a six-point lead. While they would have preferred a victory, the results elsewhere mean Arsenal continue to hold a comfortable advantage in the title race. Their overall form suggests that they will win more games than they lose, and there is little reason for concern following this draw.
Expert reaction
Andy Townsend offered his perspective after the match, as quoted by Premier League Productions. He said, “Both teams move on. Arsenal will have more periods like this where things don’t go their way. But they come away with a point and no damage done after the results last night. For Liverpool, the way they played in the second half was much better. Arne Slot set the team up really well, and they delivered the plan. I think it is a good point on the road.”
The draw ultimately reflected contrasting halves: Arsenal’s dominance early on and Liverpool’s strategic superiority later. Both teams earned points for different reasons, leaving Arsenal still in a strong position as the season progresses.
I said before the game, when two head coaches are control freak, the game usually eats itself out nothing more.
Both the Spaniard and the Dutchman are cut from the same cloth, that compulsive need to manage every minor aspect of the game, is what has lead to the stalemate.
You mean sack them both, as neither any good?
Though they might be last seasons and this seasons title winning managers.
Winning a first title in over 20 years would be the good place to start for this manager and group of players. All titles are history making. Arsenal have never won back to back titles – to do that would be massive.
Whilst we are talking about manager sackings, who act first – spuds or hammers? As we had corriedale, why don’t they join up for a unique sacking communique? Both gone in one announcement from unique one off join up between two different boards.
On CupGate, has anyone actually asked for the feelings of the cup, being used by a spud? I bet the cup feels cheap.