No decision on Balogun’s future until the end of Arsenal’s pre-season games

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is closely monitoring the progress of our promising young striker Folarin Balogun during the club’s pre-season tour in the United States. The 22-year-old striker had an impressive season in France, scoring 21 goals for Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Balogun’s performances have attracted attention from many big clubs, and Inter Milan has been linked with a potential transfer, despite Arsenal having set a valuation of £50 million for the player.

Arteta expressed his desire to see Balogun in action during the upcoming pre-season games before making an informed decision. The young striker featured in Arsenal’s recent match against Nurnberg and will continue to be given opportunities to impress.

Speaking about Balogun, Arteta stated, “Obviously he’s done incredibly well, and now we have to think about what is best to do. But we want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games. He played the last game against Nurnberg, and he will feature in the upcoming matches. Then we will make the best decision.”

The Arsenal squad is currently in Washington DC, where they are scheduled to face Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars team. This provides Balogun with another chance to showcase his abilities in a competitive setting. His recent success with the United States national team in the Nations League further highlights his potential.

While Inter Milan has shown interest, negotiations have hit a roadblock due to Arsenal’s firm asking price. The club is determined to secure a significant fee for Balogun’s services, recognizing his talent and potential for further development. Other clubs, such as Atalanta and Lille, have also expressed interest but are awaiting potential player sales before making concrete moves.

Arteta’s evaluation of Balogun’s performances during the pre-season tour will play a crucial role in determining the striker’s future. The manager is keen to assess his skills, contributions, and suitability within Arsenal’s squad. Balogun, on the other hand, will hopefully be eager to impress and earn a place in the team for the upcoming season.

As negotiations continue and discussions unfold, the final decision regarding Balogun’s future remains uncertain. Arsenal’s valuation reflects their desire to secure the best deal possible, considering the player’s performances and potential. The pre-season tour provides a valuable opportunity for both Balogun and Arteta to make informed decisions that will shape the young striker’s career and determine whether he remains with Arsenal or seeks opportunities elsewhere.

