No easy fix – Arsenal must not switch to 3-at-the-back

Should Arteta Compromise? by AI
After one bad result in a game that we didn’t have first team players starting in 5 positions, Arsenal fans are asking for the coach’s head and demanding that he compromises.
Compromise to what? A 3 at the back formation we already used and seen as not good enough against small teams? Chelsea, who are the only top 6 team to use a 3 at the back formation, are also one of the the worst at creating chances in the league, a similar story with us when we used it.
The 3-4-3 talk is nonsense except for big games. We still used it recently against Chelsea themselves in the league. That’s what it exists for at this point: to provide extra defensive cover in the toughest matches. Arteta only used a 3-at-the-back formation when we had a shaky defense. Now that we have bought 2 new defenders over 2 windows, there is no need for it anymore, especially when our problem is creating chances.
No, Arteta should not compromise and neither should Arsenal. Just get in more quality forwards and attacking midfielders and we should be just alright. Quality signings are our problem. Most of our defeats under Arteta have been self-inflicted. There is no easy fix for it except for more quality going forward.
Agboola Israel
Chelsea who won the champions League.
I don’t know. Ben White seems like a great player to have in the middle of a back 3, pushing up to a ball playing DM. Then Tierney and a Cedric type have more licence to cause damage down the wings while Partey and Lokonga are freed to feed the attacking players. I don’t think 3 at the back necessarily means going defensive, which seems to be the common interpretation.
Exactly what arsenal need 3 at the back not bad change Leno and add more quality creativity
Hehe, love it.. “Just get in more quality forwards and attacking midfielders and we should be just alright”
“Just”!?
Arsenal are going to look to add Aouar to replace Willock. As I reported weeks ago that Arsenal would put that deal on hold and focus on Maddison which was a more complicated deal. Imo it is not over until it’s over for both.
Aubameyang will not be leaving Arsenal. As for Lacazette he may leave. Arsenal want to sign Martinez to replace him.
Arsenal have rejected 2 bids for Bellerin, both were loans from Inter without obligations leaving him frustrated. We wanted a permanent deal so we could afford a direct replacement. He’s not in Arteta’s plans.
Freddie Woodman and Aaron Ramsdale have been touted as options. Ramsdale considered handing in a transfer request.
After buying Odegaard, signing Aouar will be improbable
Thumps up, Kev.
We don’t have someone like Benzema, Kane, Lukaku or Morata, so using a counter-attacking three-CB formation makes sense. Unfortunately, we might have to deliberately lose our ball possession
If its a three at the back system I I hope its not a 3-4-1-2. I remember how that formation cost us the Europa Cup. Funny how when we changed the system we had Chelsea on strings for the rest of the game and should’ve scored two more.
Yeah, better use a lone false nine or a CF with two wingers behind him
And fans will moan over it again. So let him continue with the ball possession and get it right first.
I wish he try 433, lokonga ESR ode in the middle
Yes. We can play with 4-3-3 now, because we just bought Odegaard
AI again spouting rubbish. The way our fullbacks are defending (or actually not defending) going 3 at the back is a must in at least the next two games, not a compromise.
Am with you AI.
He used it as quick fix and we won FA , now is time to build for the future.
If there is one thing I’ll respect about our manager, it’s his decision making, he is not afraid to stay with his beliefs despite the fans stand, now we have a very young squad that can compete for the next 5years, that’s how to rebuild, with ODe and a Rb this summer and a CF next summer we are on the right path
There is so much Blame Arteta can take especially Tactically i think he’s failing to get the team Firing up front
That Get the Ball to Tierney and cross and hope someone get at the end of the cross is infuriating me.
You can see clear improvements defensively. Clear Defense patterns are visible and the Brentford game can’t change that especially if you add the Mari tax.
But the problem we have is upfront..Apart from the KT Offensive Pattern, I don’t see any other.
The Right Flank is more often than not Neglected and their is no Combination right through the middle.
BUT in some way or the other I have sympathy for Mikel Arteta cos seriously there is no any attacker he’s bought. All of them are inherited.
Mikel was hired knowing that he requires new players + specificity to play how he wants to play. They knew this and they promised to support him otherwise he dont take this Job.
We have always signed fillers and stop gap signing.
Only Partey,Gabriel and Ben White are Elite First Team Players We have signed for Mikel since he came here in 2019.
You can make case for players like Mari,Willian,Cedric,Runarsson but I genuinely dont think there can be any money made available to him and the manager goes for Free signings.
The Reason we went for Free deals that have actually turned out to be expensive is the Penny pinching of the Board.
We have unbelievable holes in the team and them man pulled up against Brentford on Opening with Only White a recognizable First Team Signing.
The manager takes the Most blame and of course many fans will shoot him cos He’s the face but we have not given him enough tools to succeed. This is not how Big Teams back their Coaches.
I repeat, this is not To absolve the manager of any blame but it is what it is!