No easy fix – Arsenal must not switch to 3-at-the-back

Should Arteta Compromise? by AI

After one bad result in a game that we didn’t have first team players starting in 5 positions, Arsenal fans are asking for the coach’s head and demanding that he compromises.

Compromise to what? A 3 at the back formation we already used and seen as not good enough against small teams? Chelsea, who are the only top 6 team to use a 3 at the back formation, are also one of the the worst at creating chances in the league, a similar story with us when we used it.

The 3-4-3 talk is nonsense except for big games. We still used it recently against Chelsea themselves in the league. That’s what it exists for at this point: to provide extra defensive cover in the toughest matches. Arteta only used a 3-at-the-back formation when we had a shaky defense. Now that we have bought 2 new defenders over 2 windows, there is no need for it anymore, especially when our problem is creating chances.

No, Arteta should not compromise and neither should Arsenal. Just get in more quality forwards and attacking midfielders and we should be just alright. Quality signings are our problem. Most of our defeats under Arteta have been self-inflicted. There is no easy fix for it except for more quality going forward.

Agboola Israel