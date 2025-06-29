No English side has scored more goals than Arsenal this century

Arsenal ranks in the top five for teams with the most goals scored this century. After a long 2024/25 season, there currently isn’t any football of note for Gooners. The Club World Cup has been a largely drab affair, as clubs grapple with the American heat and more fixtures on an already congested schedule. For the Arsenal faithful, attention has firmly shifted to the transfer market and how the club can strengthen for next season. Aside from Martin Zubimendi’s imminent arrival, nothing will truly excite fans until a forward signing is confirmed. Until then, however, Gooners can take pride in a quite remarkable statistic.

Arsenal lead English clubs in goals scored since 2000

Transfermarkt recently analyzed all clubs in Europe’s top five leagues to determine who has scored the most goals since the turn of the century. Arsenal fans will be delighted to learn that their club finished inside the top five in Europe! Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid occupy the top two positions, with a total of 2,256 and 2,191 goals respectively. Bayern Munich follows in third with 2,075 goals in over 100 fewer games than the top two. Arsenal then comes in fourth place, with a total of 1,846 goals from 968 matches played since January 2000. That averages out to an impressive 1.9 goals per game. Liverpool round out the top five, meaning Arsenal rank as the highest-scoring English club this century.

Strong legacy, but new goals are needed

While this historical stat reaffirms Arsenal’s status as one of Europe’s most iconic clubs, it also highlights the need to maintain those standards. Arsenal are in the market for a top striker, with strong links to Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško dominating the headlines. Despite concrete negotiations, no deal has yet been finalised, leaving fans anxious for attacking reinforcements.

The club’s attacking history is well established, but maintaining that legacy in the upcoming 2025/26 season will require fresh firepower. With Zubimendi expected to bolster midfield, a proven goal scorer could be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s puzzle.

Just Arsenal will keep you posted as soon as more news drops on that front.

What are your thoughts on the stat? Another bragging right for Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

