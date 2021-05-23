“No Europe is good so we can concentrate on the league” These Arsenal fans react to finishing eighth

Arsenal has ended the 2020/2021 season outside the European places for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Gunners have been struggling for much of this campaign and it would come as a minor surprise that they have not earned a place in any European competition.

The start of the European Conference League next season means that a top seven place would have gotten them into Europe, but Tottenham earned the last spot after a late rally to beat Leicester City 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0, thanks to two goals from Nicolas Pepe, but it wasn’t enough.

The club will now look to rebuild in the summer and get back inside the top four at the end of next season.

Some of the fans may have liked to be in the Conference League at least, but most seem to prefer their team not playing European football while they rebuild ahead of challenging for the top four.

The club tweeted about their season after their win over Brighton and here are some of the fan reactions:

Good end to the most frustrating season but now is the time to support the manager. No Europe is good so we can concentrate on the league — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) May 23, 2021

Thank god that season is over. #KroenkeOut We go again 2021/22. — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) May 23, 2021

No European Conference football, superb! — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) May 23, 2021

From 8th to 8th. Thank god the season is over. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) May 23, 2021