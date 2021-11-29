‘No excuse’ – Aubameyang slammed by Wright for miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang messed up the chance to put Arsenal ahead against Newcastle on Saturday, and Ian Wright insists the miss was inexcusable.
Our captain didn’t have the best performance it has to be said, playing as the sole striker in a 4-4-1-1 system, but there was one incident which stands out in our minds.
Some fine work by Bukayo Saka down the left carved out an opportunity for Emile Smith Rowe, whose headed effort was parried into the path of Auba in close range of goal, only for our captain’s effort to hit the outside of the post and go off for a goal kick.
Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has slammed his miss, whilst also claiming that Smith Rowe’s initial effort should have been a goal also.
“Poor finishing. That’s a great chance. It’s a fantastic ball,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Football.London).
“It’s quite an easy save for the goalkeeper. For me, Emile Smith Rowe has to score first of all from where he is.
“But this [Aubameyang’s miss], there’s no excuse for that. I don’t know what to say.
“He’s a top goal scorer, he’s got himself in a position and he’s just leaning back. He thinks it’s foregone in his mind, but he’s actually missed the goal. It’s hit the outside of the post.
“For me, it’s an unforgivable miss.”
It was a shock to see his effort go wide, especially as he was the one man on the pitch that you would have wanted to be in that position to put the effort away.
PEA definitely had an off-game, and you could see in his face when he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette that he wasn’t happy. You can only assume it was his performance that he wasn’t happy with, considering the team was 2-0 up at the time of his removal, and we will hopefully see a positive and passionate response from him in our next game against Manchester United on Thursday.
Is Auba simply struggling with form or could there be something else going on behind the scenes?
Patrick
“PEA definitely had an off-game,”
You mean ANOTHER off game. Can anyone recall his on game?
PEA is, to put it truthfully, about as much use these days as a chocolate fireguard!
I cannot recall the last truly effective game he had in our shirt or, EQUALLY IMPORTANTLY, the last time he gave 100% effort throughout any game.
He had, until very recently, been a little more hard working than he was but that is not saying much, as he started from a very low base of effort and even that seems to have dropped off again.
I may be considered old school in that I have always prioritised the teams success before ANY individual player, no matter who he be.
That may strike some as an odd thing to say but to my mind the cult of the individual, sometimes before the teams success, has become increasingly common, especially among our younger fans.
KANU IS ONE CASE THAT COMES TO MIND. OZIL IS ANOTHER.
My whole contention is and always has been that the team HAS to be first and any one player, no matter whom, is far less important than the whole team. I can clearly see that under MA that all for one and lets win TOGETHER, is well under way.
However, I also think that to CONFIRM that welcome state, he urgently needs to now drop Auba, at least until he can regain form and 100% effort. No would be successful team can regularly carry passengers and he has become one, sadly!
As such, I believe the time has come, in fact is well overdue , that fairweather half tryers like Auba be dropped and wholehearted 100% committed tryers be given a real and prolonged chance in his place. The obvious candidate is of course the admirable MARTINELLI.