‘No excuse’ – Aubameyang slammed by Wright for miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang messed up the chance to put Arsenal ahead against Newcastle on Saturday, and Ian Wright insists the miss was inexcusable.

Our captain didn’t have the best performance it has to be said, playing as the sole striker in a 4-4-1-1 system, but there was one incident which stands out in our minds.

Some fine work by Bukayo Saka down the left carved out an opportunity for Emile Smith Rowe, whose headed effort was parried into the path of Auba in close range of goal, only for our captain’s effort to hit the outside of the post and go off for a goal kick.

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has slammed his miss, whilst also claiming that Smith Rowe’s initial effort should have been a goal also.

“Poor finishing. That’s a great chance. It’s a fantastic ball,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Football.London).

“It’s quite an easy save for the goalkeeper. For me, Emile Smith Rowe has to score first of all from where he is.

“But this [Aubameyang’s miss], there’s no excuse for that. I don’t know what to say.

“He’s a top goal scorer, he’s got himself in a position and he’s just leaning back. He thinks it’s foregone in his mind, but he’s actually missed the goal. It’s hit the outside of the post.

“For me, it’s an unforgivable miss.”

It was a shock to see his effort go wide, especially as he was the one man on the pitch that you would have wanted to be in that position to put the effort away.

PEA definitely had an off-game, and you could see in his face when he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette that he wasn’t happy. You can only assume it was his performance that he wasn’t happy with, considering the team was 2-0 up at the time of his removal, and we will hopefully see a positive and passionate response from him in our next game against Manchester United on Thursday.

Is Auba simply struggling with form or could there be something else going on behind the scenes?

Patrick