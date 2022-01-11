No excuses for Arsenal in shambolic defeat to Nottm Forest

What an absolute shambles!

We as Arsenal fans have in recent weeks grown to look forward to watching our boys play.

Especially after their performance against Manchester City, despite the loss, I myself was excited to see how they would blow Nottingham Forest off of the park.

Yet that was not to be the case!

Once again we were disappointed because our team were clearly still sitting on the coach while Nottingham Forest put out a fantastic tactical performance that kept us out and kept us quiet.

The fact that Mikel Arteta pulled off one of our players before the end of the first half shows how poor we were as a team, but to be fair, Nuno Tavares didn’t have the best of games and even he would admit that himself I am sure.

That is not the issue here though, the issue is, where were the Arsenal side who played so well against Manchester City?

I understand we were not a full strength team, but you cannot deny that we didn’t have enough firepower and enough big names on the pitch to go and get a result!

We were strong enough with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and even Bernd Leno to name a few, on the pitch, so why did we fail so badly.?

Maybe Forest just wanted it more, maybe the whole team just didn’t gel, maybe they were tired or maybe it just wasn’t meant to be. But whatever the reason, this is not acceptable and cannot happen again!

But I can bet it probably will because, well this is the Arsenal and they are now as unpredictable as they come!

The frustrating thing is that it was the perfect opportunity to be able to get a result and get as close to the final as possible, given that the next opponent would be Leicester.

But I am glad we didn’t go through in a way, because if we didn’t beat Forest, performing like that against Leicester, we would have been pummelled.

And our next opponents are Liverpool away at Anfield!

Well onwards and upwards Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_