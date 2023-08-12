“No fluke,” Ferdinand praises Saka after another superb performance

Bukayo Saka’s remarkable performance in Arsenal’s season opener against Nottingham Forest, including his stunning goal, has garnered praise from former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

Saka has consistently built on his reputation at the Emirates Stadium ever since his breakthrough into the Arsenal first team. He played a pivotal role as a standout player in the team’s strong campaign that saw them contend for the league title last season.

Ferdinand, having observed Saka’s impressive goal and all-around display in the match, expressed his admiration for the young player’s abilities.

He said, as quoted by Euro Sport:

“This kid is the real deal.

“He’s telling people that last season was no fluke, that I’m here to stay, and I’m going to be putting my name up alongside the greatest of this football club.

“This kid is the truth.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the best players in Europe in the last year and we can back him to keep improving.

The Englishman will continue to prove that he has what it takes to lead us back to the top of the Premier League table and we hope that happens this season.