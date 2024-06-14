‘No footballer wants to not play’ Ramsdale sends a clear message to Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has sent a clear message to Arsenal about his future, insisting that he does not want to stay on the bench for another season.

Gareth Southgate selected him in his final England squad for Euro 2024, but Ramsdale knows to keep his place in the national team, he must play often.

Arsenal replaced him as their first choice last summer, and the Gunners are prepared to allow him to leave the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several goalkeepers, but Ramsdale remains in the group, and they might not sign a new one until he leaves.

Speaking in camp for the Euros, Ramsdale said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘No footballer wants to not play.

‘I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.

‘It was tough, it was tough. But I have my release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is clearly not happy to be Arsenal’s number two, but he needs to find a suitor who can meet our asking price if he wants to leave.

We have been open to selling him for some time, but there is no offer to consider now and we might be stuck with each other for another season.

ADMIN COMMENT

