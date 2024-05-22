No Gunners in Sweden squad to face McCabe’s Ireland in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

Arsenal Women count 3 Swedish international players within their ranks; Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt and Lina Hurtig. All 3 played for Sweden in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, where they finished 3rd in the tournament, behind 1st placed World Champions Spain and 2nd placed England’s Lionesses.

Sweden are in Group A3, alongside England, France and the Republic of Ireland, which has been called ‘the group of death’, for the UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers. France currently top the group on 6 points, while Euro 2022 champion England’s Lionesses are 2nd on 4 points, Sweden are 3rd on 1 point and Ireland are bottom of the group with 0 points.

The first of a doubleheader between Sweden and Ireland will be played on May 31st in Dublin, when Sweden Women travel to the Emerald Isle for what will be both sides’ third group fixture to date.

However, Sweden’s job will not be made any easier with Arsenal’s 3 Swedish internationals all unavailable to play in the upcoming fixtures.

Lina Hurtig missed most of last season with Arsenal, first with what was believed to be a back injury but latest updates from the club suggest she is off for personal reasons. She has not been included in the Sweden squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Amanda Ilestedt announced her pregnancy earlier this year and, though she’s still been training with the Arsenal team, she is unavailable for selection by club and country at the moment.

Stina Blackstenius who signed a new contract with Arsenal yesterday, needs hip surgery as per the tweet below and she has not been named in the Sweden squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

✖️ Stina Blackstenius (hip injury) is out of the Sweden squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland. https://t.co/NdndVFPCLi — miedemastuff (@miedemastuff) May 21, 2024

Arsenal’s Ireland captain, Katie McCabe, is currently in Melbourne with our Gunners as she has been named in the Arsenal squad that will take on Australia’s All Star Women, at Marvel Stadium, on Friday 24th May. However, Katie should be back in good time to captain her Girls in Green in Dublin.

Wishing Blackstenius a full and speedy recovery..

Will you be watching the Euro Qualifiers Gooners?

Michelle M

