‘No, I am alright to play on Thursday’ Martinelli hands Arsenal fitness boost ahead of Slavia Prague match

Gabriel Martinelli has handed Arsenal a boost ahead of their crunch Europa League game against Slavia Prague later this week.

The Brazilian earned his first start since January and scored his first goal in 15 months as Arsenal beat Sheffield United 3-0 yesterday.

He appeared to have taken a knock during the game and was replaced by Mohamed Elneny later on.

However, he has now given assurances to the club’s fans after confirming that he is fine and would be ready to play their next game if he is called upon.

The former Ituano man admitted that he was tired but reveals that he is happy to be back on the score sheet and that the team earned all three points.

Speaking about his time out of the team, he added that it was important that he continued to train daily and get prepared for when his chance comes so that he can take it.

However, speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Martinelli, when asked if he had a problem, said: ‘No, I am alright to play on Thursday.

‘I am feeling a bit tired but I’m so happy with the goal and even happier with the victory and the three points.

‘I work every single day in training, you need to prepare yourself because when Mikel [Arteta] needs you, you need to be there to play and show something.’