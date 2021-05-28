“No, I want to go” Campbell warns Arsenal could lose talented youngster

Kevin Campbell says Willock might decide to leave Arsenal this summer after enjoying regular playing time at Newcastle United in this second half of the season.

The Englishman had spent the rest of the campaign out on loan at Steve Bruce’s side.

He was in fine form and scored 8 goals for them in the Premier League to help them avoid relegation.

He also remarkably scored a goal in each of his last seven league games for Bruce’s side.

The 21-year-old has undoubtedly proven his quality in the North East and should even have teams looking to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

He, however, has also earned the right to fight for a place at Arsenal, but Campbell reckons that he would still struggle to get Mikel Arteta to play him.

He says he must have felt pressure yet thrived at Newcastle United, however, the pressure at Arsenal is different and he might not deliver the same level of performance.

He told Football Insider: “Willock might say: ‘No, I want to go’.

“For him to come back and be battling the likes of Thomas Partey and other quality midfielders is a tough ask.

“He’ll be thinking: ‘I know I can go and play. I’ve proven I can do it’. And It’s not all low teams either.

“He’s scored against Liverpool, he’s scored against Spurs, he’s scored important goals as well.

“He’s probably one of the main reasons why Newcastle have stayed up with games to spare. It’s been an incredible loan spell.

“That’s what the loan system is for, to see how these players get on. He’s proved that he can do it.

“The key thing is, will he have that confidence coming back to Arsenal? There won’t be a lot of chances.

“When he gets his chances, can he look like the player he was at Newcastle? There is pressure at Newcastle but the pressure is different at Arsenal.”