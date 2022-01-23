“No idea up top. So slow” Reporter lambasts Arsenal after woeful display

Alex Batt has slammed Arsenal for their horrible performances in recent weeks after another goalless match.
Mikel Arteta’s side has not scored in any of their last four matches, and they have been eliminated from the various cup competitions.
Their poor performances, even against clubs like Nottingham Forest, have cost them their momentum.
Batt watched as the Clarets defended for their life against the Gunners and gave Sean Dyche’s men credit.
However, he insists Arsenal is to blame for the lost points because they were simply not good enough for the club.
He tweeted: “Burnley defended superbly, so credit to them for that, but that’s all Arsenal’s own shortcomings. No idea up top. So slow. Sideways then backwards. Miserable.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
After our impressive run of form which pushed us inside the top four, Arsenal’s stars have struggled for points and wins.
The match against Burnley showed how badly out of form we have become in recent weeks.
The team will not play again until the 10th of February, and the players should have rested enough before that fixture.
It would be smart to sign a top player, especially an attacker this month. However, if we cannot do that, then we need to get our current options in good shape and ready to fire the club to a Champions League spot.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Blame Xhaka for playing sidewise
Top 6 is the goal nothing else.
The Carabao Cup and the FA Cup are meaningless distractions.
We are in 6th place .
Right on our expected target.
We are currently one point behind Westham in 5th. If Westham lose to United we will be just one point behind them with 3 games in hand.
We are presently two points off 4th with a game in hand so we are actually over achieving from out top 6 season goal.
Great days for Arsenal
COYG 🙂
Didn’t you lot lose 2-0 today FF ?
It’s complete scandalous. Arteta must be out of his mind to aim at top 4 when his team can’t beat bottom team at home. It’s another issue ignored that Arteta has no tactical idea. He stand and shout on the pitchside and deliver his message to his players oblivious that opponents know what he said to his players. We need a new manager ASAP.
frankly it’s difficult to even remember the last time we made a decisive direct pass through the middle of the pitch…you simply can’t do the same things ad nauseum then act surprised when it hasn’t worked as you had hoped
in many respects our offensive output is analogous to our organizational managerial missteps…round pegs, square holes…from Wenger’s latter years, when it was clear for several years that he was no longer part of the solution, to the Emery experiment, which gave him no say yet he’s clearly a “system-dependent” coach, to our present predicament, when we somehow felt it best to bring in the least experienced candidate possible to undertake the most complicated of tasks…the amount of utter stupidity on display over the last decade is absolutely mindboggling
so when you aim your arrows of disdain in my general direction, due to my supposedly “negative” predilections, make sure you come correct, as what you see as anti-Arsenal sentiment, couldn’t be further from the truth…I would like nothing more than for us to finally raise the bar and return to some sort of relevance, but for me Arteta as just the latest in a series of longtime organizational f*** ups
TRVL, im getting lazy, you are wrting all my posts for me.🙂
please keep in mind that as I’m writing these words I’m watching Mr. Kroenke’s LA Rams play a post-season game with a team constructed to WIN NOW, sparing no expense, even though he just completed the WORLD’S most expensive stadium!!! food for thought