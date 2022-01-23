“No idea up top. So slow” Reporter lambasts Arsenal after woeful display

Alex Batt has slammed Arsenal for their horrible performances in recent weeks after another goalless match.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not scored in any of their last four matches, and they have been eliminated from the various cup competitions.

Their poor performances, even against clubs like Nottingham Forest, have cost them their momentum.

Batt watched as the Clarets defended for their life against the Gunners and gave Sean Dyche’s men credit.

However, he insists Arsenal is to blame for the lost points because they were simply not good enough for the club.

He tweeted: “Burnley defended superbly, so credit to them for that, but that’s all Arsenal’s own shortcomings. No idea up top. So slow. Sideways then backwards. Miserable.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After our impressive run of form which pushed us inside the top four, Arsenal’s stars have struggled for points and wins.

The match against Burnley showed how badly out of form we have become in recent weeks.

The team will not play again until the 10th of February, and the players should have rested enough before that fixture.

It would be smart to sign a top player, especially an attacker this month. However, if we cannot do that, then we need to get our current options in good shape and ready to fire the club to a Champions League spot.