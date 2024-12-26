No if’s or but’s, Arsenal simply must splash the cash in January

January isn’t typically a window where teams make marquee signings, and big clubs like Arsenal don’t usually splash cash during this period. However, some clubs manage to get decent deals in it.

…Consider these deals:

– Aston Villa, in January 2024, bought Morgan Rogers for £10 million.

– Bournemouth, in January 2023, bought Antoine Semenyo for £10 million.

– Aston Villa, in January 2023, signed Jhon Duran for £15 million.

This makes me wonder: why can’t Arsenal pull off a similarly impactful deal for a lesser-known player this winter?

If Arsenal were to go for any of these players now, they would have to pay £50 million or more.

So, can Arsenal scouts surprise us with a deal like the ones highlighted above?

I wish they could, but Arsenal are not like Aston Villa or Bournemouth. They can’t take gambles like those two clubs did because such deals are not guaranteed to pay off.

Of course, when Arsenal enters the scene, prices go up. The Arsenal decision-makers just need to splash the cash. Given where Arsenal are, challenging for the league, they have no choice but to spend big on a ready made player.

There’s a need for the Arsenal scouts to effectively identify which players are worth breaking the bank for and to do so.

That said, of the players the club has been linked with, I don’t think they’ll go wrong with a deal for someone like Alexander Isak. He’s Premier League-proven, scores goals for fun, and may be one of the players worth getting on a premium. You could go for Omar Marmoush or Viktor Gyokeres, but they might not be as successful in the tough Premier League.

Given Liverpool’s 6-point lead over us, with a game in hand, and the quality of their squad, our only option is to fight them for the league title. The club should ensure the winter transfer window doesn’t derail our title charge.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…