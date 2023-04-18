No captain Kim Little, no problem.. Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall always has a plan by Michelle

Arsenal are trying to make progress, but injuries just want to hold them back. If Arsenal are to lift the Champions League and the WSL title this season, they’ll have to do it without their midfield engine, captain Kim Little.

A few weeks ago, when Arsenal played Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, beating them 2-0 at the Emirates to win the tie by a 2-1 aggregate score, it was a bitter-sweet affair, as even though the win meant so much, Arsenal faithful were worried about the fact that their captain had limped off the pitch in opening minutes of that game.

After that, not much was said about Little; in fact, many were of the assumption that no news is good news, as they believed the midfielder’s injury was, after all, not serious and she could return after the April internationals. However, that is not the case; as per Arsenal, Little is set to be out injured for the rest of the season; she has already started rehabilitation for her injury, which should see her return to action for Arsenal next season.

Yes, Arsenal have proved they can win without Captain Kimmy – when she was out of action between October and December last year, with a knee injury – but she is a big miss for fixtures like the Manchester United one (which Katie McCabe is also set to miss) this Wednesday, Wolfsburg in the Champions League, the Chelsea game towards the end of the season, and many others. Hopefully she continues to pass on her wisdom and experience to her younger teammates so they can get the job done.

However, if there’s one thing Jonas Eidevall has shown us time and again, it’s that he always finds a way. We’ve seen it before this season; how he’s gotten results without Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead is just incredible, and now he just has to tweak his midfield to get results. Fortunately, he has a very capable midfield cover for Kim Little in England Women’s captain and Arsenal centre-back Leah Williamson. And the return of Lia Walti, seen back in training with Arsenal this week, after having left the Swiss national team camp during international break, is pivotal in Eidevall’s midfield.

Arsenal must win their next WSL challenge, against top-of-the-table Manchester United on Wednesday, to remain in the WSL title race, and secure their place in the 2023-24 Champions League. Do you think our Gunners can do it?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….