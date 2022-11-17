“No limitations” Arsenal man insists he is fully fit now

Matt Turner was injured for Arsenal in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break but insists he is fully fit now.

The goalkeeper has been the second choice at the Emirates since he moved to London in the summer.

He has the honour of playing in the Europa League games, but missed the last one and Arsenal’s only Carabao Cup game this term.

There were fears that the injury might make him miss the World Cup for the USA, but he has confirmed he is back.

He is his country’s first choice and will be keen to help them progress from the group stages of the WC.

Speaking ahead of the opener of the tournament, Turner tells The Athletic:

“100 percent, no limitations, smashing balls again, all good.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Playing at the World Cup is the dream of every footballer around the world and Turner is no different.

He knows this might be his chance to be a starting goalie for the United States at the global showpiece.

He will work hard to be fit enough to play from the first game of the tournament.

Because if he does not play and his replacement impresses, that could be the beginning of the end for him in the national team.