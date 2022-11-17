“No limitations” Arsenal man insists he is fully fit now

Matt Turner was injured for Arsenal in the weeks leading up to the World Cup break but insists he is fully fit now.
The goalkeeper has been the second choice at the Emirates since he moved to London in the summer.
He has the honour of playing in the Europa League games, but missed the last one and Arsenal’s only Carabao Cup game this term.
There were fears that the injury might make him miss the World Cup for the USA, but he has confirmed he is back.
He is his country’s first choice and will be keen to help them progress from the group stages of the WC.
Speaking ahead of the opener of the tournament, Turner tells The Athletic:
“100 percent, no limitations, smashing balls again, all good.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Playing at the World Cup is the dream of every footballer around the world and Turner is no different.
He knows this might be his chance to be a starting goalie for the United States at the global showpiece.
He will work hard to be fit enough to play from the first game of the tournament.
Because if he does not play and his replacement impresses, that could be the beginning of the end for him in the national team.
Doubt it would the beginning of the end if his replacement did play and impress. He was MLS’ best GK and USA’s number 1 before he came to us. Now he’s training in higher level facilities, with higher level coaches and facing higher level players day in day out. The fact he’s not playing week in week out is irrelevant to that, I suspect he has already improved as a GK through being with us. So as I say if he’s a little rusty because of an injury and his replacement gets the nod it wouldn’t be the beginning of the end. Think he’ll start anyway but yeah.
As a side note Trusty went completely under the radar as a pointless USA tie signing but he’s building quite the reputation for himself in the Championship. We did good business there even if he doesn’t make the 1st team. Likewise Almirion is the league’s form player and he was picked up from MLS even if it did take him awhile to get going. MLS is genuine hunting ground for under valued talent now so our expanding ties there are fantastic.