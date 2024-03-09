“No matter how you do it” Alan Smith praises Arsenal for their win against Brentford

Alan Smith is impressed with Arsenal’s performance as they ground out a 2-1 win against a very organised Brentford side this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side knew they would go top of the Premier League with a win as Liverpool do not play until tomorrow. However, they faced a Brentford side that is used to causing trouble for the top Premier League sides.

The Bees lived up to expectations for most of the game as they nearly earned a draw. However, Arsenal never settled for just a point, and they got their deserved result at the end of the game.

It was a performance that certifies they want to be champions because, in a different situation, Arteta’s side could have lost that game. Arsenal fans are delighted with how their team performed, and Smith said they had to win, and they did.

He said on Sky Sports:

“No matter how you do it, you stay in the title race and that is what Arsenal have done here. It was not always pretty but they held their nerve and it has paid off.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This game was one of those fixtures that test if we are champion material and fortunately, we passed.

Brentford are a very stubborn team and defeating them in the manner we did shows we can beat anyone, which is a great attribute to have.