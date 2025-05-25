No more excuses, Mikel Arteta, just deliver with consistency

As if Mikel Arteta needed more pressure, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has just added to the weight on the Spaniard’s shoulders. The work Arteta has done at Arsenal cannot be overlooked, he has massively transformed the club.

When Arteta took over, the Gunners had seemingly lost their identity. Many fans had started to drift away, feeling disconnected from the team.

Slot fires back after Arteta’s ‘luck’ comment

Arteta is now under scrutiny for his comments about Liverpool’s 2024–25 title win. Speaking after the season’s conclusion, he implied that luck played a part in Liverpool’s success. He argued that Arsenal had earned more points over the previous two campaigns than Liverpool did this year, who won the title with just 82 points.

Arne Slot was not impressed. Responding in an interview, he firmly dismissed the idea that Liverpool’s triumph was due to fortune.

“All these excuses – you could say Liverpool had luck, or that we did not spend enough, or that we did not bring new players in. But excuses are for teams that do not win the league,” Slot said on Liverpool FC News. “It is nice when you do not have to use excuses, because you still just won it. I have now done it in two different leagues, in two different ways. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. “In a season so long, normally the best team wins the league. You can reach a cup final with good fortune, but you do not win the league based solely on luck. “Maybe we were a bit lucky that City, for the first time in five years, had a difficult period. But we were also part of their struggles – we beat them at home when they had already lost a few, and we did not slip up ourselves. That consistency is what you need to win the title. “You simply cannot afford a spell where you drop points.”

Arsenal must now back Arteta with action, not excuses

Slot’s message was clear: consistency wins titles, not excuses.

That puts further pressure on Arteta. Beautiful football alone is no longer enough. Arsenal need silverware to validate their project, and if that does not come soon, the Kroenkes may be forced to rethink their long-term strategy.

Yes, injuries have disrupted the season. But Arsenal have also failed to make the most of opportunities. The decision not to sign an attacker during the winter transfer window now looks costly.

As attention shifts to the summer, the club must act decisively. If Arsenal strengthen wisely, Arteta will no longer have excuses next season, only the need to deliver results.

What are your thoughts? How do we get that consistency?

