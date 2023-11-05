“No negotiations” Romano delivers an update on Ramsdale to Chelsea rumours

Aaron Ramsdale has recently been linked with a potential move to Chelsea following his loss of the first-team goalkeeper position at Arsenal.

Ramsdale’s position in the England squad for the Euro 2024 tournament is at risk after David Raya was named Arsenal’s new number-one goalkeeper. Ramsdale remains a highly capable goalkeeper, and the decision to replace him in the starting lineup has sparked ongoing debate among Arsenal fans.

Amid reports suggesting that Chelsea was interested in acquiring Ramsdale for a transfer fee, Fabrizio Romano has refuted these rumours, clarifying that talks are not currently taking place.

He tweeted:

“Understand Aaron Ramsdale is currently not part of Chelsea list as new goalkeeper. No negotiations are taking place now.

“Chelsea are still quiet on GK position as no talks are ongoing about that for January window.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale remains an outstanding goalie and we will not be surprised if Chelsea showed an interest in him.

However, he may be moving to a struggling club, so there is almost no need for him to leave the Gunners.

He will be smart to wait until the summer and move to a club where he will be the first choice with prospects.

